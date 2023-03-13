Bhaderwah/Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) A teacher who was found in an inebriated condition during work hours in a government school in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has been suspended, an official order said on Monday.

A video of the incident that happened in Chanti Tatra village on Saturday surfaced on social media, prompting authorities to initiate an inquiry against the accused.

Also Read | It’s a Proud Moment and It’s a Great Milestone That the Short Film Industry Achieved. … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

“Keeping in view the seriousness of the matter and till pending inquiry, Bikram Singh is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect…,” Chief Education Officer, Doda, Prahlad Bhagat said in his order.

The villagers on Sunday locked down the school, demanding action against the accused teacher.

Also Read | The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win May Force Govt Not to Amend Wildlife Act, Says Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh.

According to the villagers, the accused teacher had asked some students to get a glass for him to have alcohol inside the school.

Singh, in an inebriated condition, created a ruckus on being confronted by the villagers, village head Gajoth Panchayat Devinder Kotwal said.

Two more liquor bottles were also recovered by the villagers, including the parents of the students, from the possession of the teacher.

Bhagat said during the suspension, Singh will remain attached to the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah for further duties.

He said the teacher's act is highly objectionable and amounts to wrongdoing, indiscipline and dereliction towards legitimate duty. “Such an act on part of a teacher tarnishes the image of the whole teaching fraternity.”

The chief education officer constituted a three-member committee to inquire into the matter with directions to submit a detailed report within two days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)