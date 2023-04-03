Bhaderwah/Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) A multi-storied building, housing six shops and 19 rooms, was gutted in fire in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in the building located in the main market Bhalla, 15 km from Bhaderwah town, at around 1.40 pm, they said.

The building was damaged in the fire but its occupants escaped unhurt, the officials said.

“The cause of the fire was not known immediately,” Sub Divisional Police Officer (Bhadarwah) Wasim Mehmood told PTI.

He said police personnel along with fire tenders and locals doused the flames, averting a major tragedy in the densely populated area.

