Bhaderwah (J&K), Aug 6 (PTI) Hundreds of pilgrims carrying Charri Mubarak on Saturday left Bhaderwah township of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district for the holy shrine of Manimahesh in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

The Charri Yatra commenced from Lakshmi Narayan Temple to Bheja village, where the pilgrims will stay for a night and then proceed further towards the shrine in Bharmod district of Himachal Pradesh, the officials said.

The devotees undertake the Manimahesh Yatra via Bhadarwah-Padri-Chamba route on foot. After spending a night halt at Bheja village, they will stay for the second night at Padri Meadow before entering Himachal Pradesh next day.

As per the tradition, another group of pilgrims will leave Bhaderwah in buses on Raksha Bandhan festival, the officials said.

They said adequate security arrangements and other facilities were made in advance by the district administration for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra.

Manimahesh Kailash peak, is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva and the Manimahesh lake is believed to be second to the Mansarovar in its religious significance.

