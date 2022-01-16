Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Two brothers were killed and a person injured when an earthmover skidded off a road and plunged into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Shahlala around 11.30 pm Saturday when the brothers along with an acquaintance were on their way to Bhatyas from Bharti, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said a preliminary probe suggests that the earthmover was being driven at high speed by Mushtaq Ahmad (22) on the frozen road causing the accident.

A rescue operation was launched immediately. Ahmad was found dead at the spot while his brother Ishtiaq Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad Gujjar were rushed to a hospital.

Ishtiaq (19) succumbed to injuries while Gujjar was referred to Government Medical College Hospital Doda for specialised treatment, the SSP said.

He said the bodies of the brothers were handed over to their family after the completion of all legal formalities. A case has been registered at Gandhoh police station, the police officer said.

