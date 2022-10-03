Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): A case has been registered against the President of the Durga Puja organisation committee of the pandal where the fire broke out on Sunday night, the Bhadohi DM informed.

The case has been registered against Baccha Yadav on the charges of carelessness in maintaining the security system at the event. Other than him, cases have also been registered against other members of the organisation committee.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Minor Girl Gangraped After Being Kidnapped From Place of Worship in Garhwa, Two Arrested.

Gaurang Rathi, the DM of Bhadohi also informed that the SIT team has submitted its report. The reason for the fire has been found to be the heating of halogen. The SIT report also said that there was carelessness regarding the setting up of the electricity system in the pandal. Also, the material that was used in the construction of the pandal was inflammable in nature.

Anil Kumar, the SP of Bhadohi informed on Monday that a case has been registered against Bacchja Yadav and other committee members because of carelessness in security at the event.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Murders Wife Over Alleged Extramarital Affair With His Brother in Gowliguda, Surrenders Before Cops.

Earlier today, the death toll in the Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal fire incident rose to five. More than 60 people were in the incident.

The Bhadohi DM informed about the development on Monday saying, "The death toll in the Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal fire incident has risen to five. Three children and two women have died."

The five deaths include three people of the same family. The deceased named Jai Devi and her two grandchildren died in the incident leaving the family in a state of shock.

Jai Devi's husband said, "Along with her, three of her daughters-in-law and two grandchildren had gone to the pandal. While she and one of the children died in hospital, one more child died today morning at home".

On Sunday night, the SP of Bhadohi Anil Kumar informed about the incident saying that the fire broke at the time of aarti.

"At around 9 pm, a fire broke out at Durga Puja pandal in Bhadohi as it was the time of aarti. Around 10-15 people were injured and were immediately rushed to the hospital," the SP said.

Gaurang Rathi, the DM of Bhadohi informed that the incident happened prime facie because of a short circuit.

"Around 150 people were present during the Durga Puja aarti when the fire broke out. 52 people were admitted to different hospitals. People having 30-40 per cent burns have been admitted to trauma centres and every patient is stable. Prime facie, the incident happened due to a short circuit, further probe is on," the DM said late Sunday night. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)