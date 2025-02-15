By

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his remarks about the destination of a plane carrying deported Indian citizens from the US and said that he should give answers rather than ask questions.

Also Read | Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

Shergill alleged that the AAP government had "failed to generate employment in the state".

"Bhagwant Mann has no right to ask questions but today he has to give answers. He should answer, why is the youth of Punjab leaving Punjab? Is it because AAP has miserably failed to generate employment.. The Punjabis who are being illegally deported from the United States are victims of fraud agents and fraud, of failed AAP government in Punjab... Bhagwant Mann, rather than creating unnecessary controversies and sensationalizing the issue, should focus on how to restore Punjab's glory..." Shergill told ANI.

Also Read | Valentine's Day Shocker: 2 Ashoka University Students Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Sonipat.

Shergill also attacked Congress and said it is full of "confusion".

"Congress is full of confusion and chaos. The Amritsar Congress MP is attacking the AAP government and asking them questions and the Chandigarh Congress MP is attacking the central government. Congress should first convene a meeting in Punjab to understand who is supporting whom and then ask questions to the BJP government..." he said.

BJP general secretary Anil Sarin said that it is "useless politics" to discuss where the plane will land.

"The people who have been deported and are coming to India, there is no doubt that most of them are from Punjab. In the first plane of about 100 passengers, 33 were from Punjab and in the plane of 119 coming today, 66 are from Punjab. Useless politics is being done where the planes will land. The issue is who sent these people to America illegally. By spending lakhs of rupees, these people pay travel agents to go abroad illegally. Punjab government should tell what action has it taken against those travel agents. I strongly condemn the way Punjab CM spoke about the Prime Minister..." Sarin told ANI.

Bhagwant Mann came hard on the Centre over the deportation of Indian citizens, and said that Amritsar was being chosen deliberately to portray that only Punjabis are illegal migrants.

Mann claimed on Friday that the second plane carrying Indian citizens, who allegedly illegally migrated to the US, will land in Amritsar on Saturday.

He questioned the Centre as to why Ahmedabad or any other place was not chosen.

"Sheikh Hasina landed in Hindon, Ghaziabad. Why can these (Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US) not land in Hindon? They should be land in the national capital; we will bring our people from there. Amritsar is being chosen deliberately to portray that only Punjabis are illegal migrants. Why is Ahmedabad or Ambala not chosen? BJP always conspires to defame Punjab. They don't let international flights operate from Amritsar, claiming that it is not suitable for it, so why are flights coming in from the US now?" he asked.

"I will strictly oppose this. I demand that the route of plane should be changed to Delhi, Hindon or Ahmedabad," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)