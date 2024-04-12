New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on April 15, informed Tihar jail officials.

In this regard, Punjab Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, AK Pandey reached Tihar jail to hold a security review of the premises.

The officials informed that jail authorities have carried out intensive security preparations ahead of CM Mann's visit.

Intelligence Bureau, the security unit of the Delhi Police and the Punjab Police held a security review of the jail.

The Tihar jail authorities had informed the Punjab CM Office that Mann could meet Kejriwal on April 15.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody will also end on April 15, after which he will be presented in court.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld the legality of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the Excise Case and said the repeated non-compliance of summons for over six months by Arvind Kejriwal was a contributing factor in his arrest.

Had the petitioner joined the investigation according to the issuance of summons under Section 50 of PMLA, he could have given his version before the investigating agency against the material that it had collected, said the court.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED concerning the excise policy case.

The trial court on April 1, sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15, 2024.

ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. (ANI)

