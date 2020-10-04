Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday interacted with office-bearers and volunteers of the Sangh's Jaipur unit and asked them to work for social harmony, cow welfare, and Denotified and Nomadic Tribes (DNT), among other causes.

On the second day of his two-day visit to Jaipur, Bhagwat listened to volunteers' experiences of work done during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief also said the enthusiasm to join the RSS has grown among all sections of the society.

Stressing on the need to improve communication between families, Bhagwat said weekly family meetings should be started.

"The congregation discussed various small but significant ways to engage families," the RSS said in a release.

Bhagwat interacted with the volunteers, who shared with him their experiences of work done during the pandemic. He also enquired about the relief work done for the marginalised and needy people.

He was informed that considerable work has been done for the DNT community in Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan as well.

Bhagwat also asked the volunteers to work towards the upliftment of villages, environment protection, tree plantation and water conservation.

