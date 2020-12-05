Patna, Dec 5 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday took stock of the services rendered by workers of the organisation to the people across the country during coronavirus pandemic.

At the meeting with the swayamsevakas from Bihar and neighbouring Jharkhand, Bhagwat also discussed as how the sangh carried out its regular activities during the COVID outbreak, RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh of South Bihar, Rajesh Kumar Pandey told PTI.

Bhagwat was presiding over the two-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandals (ABKM) region-wise meeting that started here during the day.

The meeting is being held at Keshav Saraswati Vidya Mandir on Mircha-Mirchi road in Patna city.

It would conclude on Sunday.

"Three issues were on the agenda at todays ABKM meeting which was chaired by Sarsanghchalak jee. It discussed the services rendered by its swayamsevaks during coronavirus pandemic across the country. Besides, how the society contributed to itself during COVID-19 outbreak and what was the response of swayamsevaks and what was societys response towards them (swayamsevaks).

"Besides, what was swayamsevaks experience during this period, Pandey said.

This years ABKM meeting was scheduled to be held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh around Diwali, but it could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

In the changed scenario, RSS decided to hold its ABKM meeting region-wise, instead of national level at one venue, Pandey said.

"The RSS usually holds its ABKM, which is a top decision making body, meeting around Diwali every year. The organisation reviews its works done in the previous year and also makes plans for the next year at this meeting," RSS sources said.

Pandey said the RSS has divided the country into 11 regions for smooth functioning of the organisation and its works.

The north east region comprises states of Bihar and Jharkhand.

As per the RSS organisational set up, the north east region has three prants- north Bihar, south Bihar and Jharkhand.

