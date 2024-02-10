Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 10 (ANI): The BJP government on Friday issued transfer orders for 24 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers, with many of them attached to the office of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

RAS officers Anju Rajpal and Omprakash Bunkar were appointed joint secretaries (Chief Minister) whereas Jaiprakash Narayan and Hemendra Nagar were appointed to the post of deputy secretary (Chief Minister).

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Eats Lunch with MPs at Parliament Canteen (Watch Video).

RAS officer Lalit Kumar was elevated to the position of managing director of Rajasthan Seed Corporation. He was earlier a joint secretary to CM Bhajan Lal.

Many RAS officers were appointed as special assistants to state ministers, as part of the administrative reshuffle.

Also Read | Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Demands India's Highest Civilian Award for Shiv Sena Founder.

"Rajpal Singh has been appointed as special assistant to Minister of State for Industries KK Bishnoi, whereas Omprakash has been appointed as special assistant to Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham," read a copy of the order issued by the Department of Personnel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)