India News | Bhajans Amid Coding Pressure: Engineering Students in Gujarat Find a New Stress Buster

By Ashutosh Dhar Dubey

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): Engineering students at Gujarat's Vishwakarma Government Engineering College (VGEC) in Ahmedabad are turning to bhajans as a unique way to cope with academic stress, coding pressure and placement anxiety.

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The student-led initiative, called "Bhajan Clubbing," blends traditional devotional music with modern instruments, creating a relaxing and social atmosphere for students on campus.

Students say the initiative helps them unwind, build friendships and stay mentally positive amid hectic academic schedules. Teachers and experts at the college also believe music plays an important role in reducing anxiety, improving concentration and encouraging students to spend less time on screens and social media.

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Student Nihaar Jagatia said that growing stress and emotional disconnect among youth inspired them to start the initiative.

"The youth these days feels stressed. They do not share their feelings much. Terms such as trust issues have become common in our society. People have become distant. To make them join together and enjoy, we had been thinking of something," he said.

Jagatia added that the idea gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the term "Bhajan Clubbing" during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

"We took inspiration from that and started this initiative. A lot of students joined in and enjoyed it. Gradually, the initiative gained popularity and many more people became part of it," he said.

Professor Amee U. Chhaya said the college has observed visible improvements in students' mental well-being through regular participation in bhajan sessions.

"Mental stress among students has reduced significantly, with noticeable improvement in levels of stress and anxiety," Chhaya said.

He added that singing bhajans in Gujarati has also strengthened students' connection with the language and improved their vocabulary.

"Repeated singing of compositions based on melody and rhythm has a positive impact on memory and helps develop focus. Through regular practice and singing, students naturally experience a form of digital detox and spend valuable time away from mobile phones," he said.

The college has organised multiple Bhajan Clubbing events on campus this year as part of its focus on holistic education. Authorities believe the initiative combines technical learning with mental wellness, teamwork and cultural values.

VGEC Principal Vinay Purani said the initiative aligns with the human-centric approach being emphasised in Industry 5.0.

"It is a stress buster and an amalgamation of our Indian cultural values. The initiative is receiving a great response from students," he said.

What started as a simple campus activity is now emerging as a popular trend among students at the engineering college, where many are learning to balance academic ambition with peace of mind and social connection. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)