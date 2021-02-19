Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) A case of criminal negligence has been registered against two staff nurses in connection with the fire at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara in which 10 infants had died, police said on Thursday evening.

A case under IPC section 304(2) (causing death by negligence) was registered against Shubhangi Sathavane and Smita Ambildukhe, both nurses, said director general of police Hemant Nagrale.

Further probe is on, he said.

The blaze had broken out at the Special Newborn Care Unit of the four-storeyed district hospital in Bhandara city in east Maharashtra, about 65 km away from Nagpur, last month.

