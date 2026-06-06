India News | Bhangar Blast Prime Suspect, Former TMC MLA Saokot Molla, Produced Before NIA Court

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): Former TMC MLA Saokot Molla, the prime suspect in West Bengal's Bhangar bomb blast case, was produced before the NIA Court on Saturday.

The case pertains to a crude bomb explosion that occurred during the manufacturing process ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. The blast had claimed the life of one of the bomb makers and caused injuries to others involved.

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Molla, who had been on the run, was picked up from the state's South 24 Parganas district following continued searches by NIA as part of its investigation in the case.

The fourth accused to be arrested in the case, the ex MLA, was the key conspirator who had directed the other accused to make the bomb, NIA found during the investigation. Molla had also directed other accused to tamper with the scene of the explosion, the probe has further revealed.

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His arrest came soon after another accused, Sainur Molla, who had transported the deceased and the injured around in his Scorpio vehicle after the blast, was apprehended.

NIA investigations have revealed that, after the blast, it was the accused Sainur Molla who had driven the Scorpio vehicle used to transport the one person killed in the explosion, as well as the other injured individuals. He had driven the deceased and the injured first to a local hospital and then to another location before handing them over to an ambulance. The ambulance driver, already arrested in the case, is currently in judicial custody.

The arrested accused are being examined to ascertain any further conspiracy related to the case.

NIA, which took over the case on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, is examining the role of the accused in the larger conspiracy surrounding the incident.

The anti-terror agency officially took over the case and started its investigation, considering the terror angle on April 26.

The agency had registered a fresh First Information Report in the case after receiving an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In pursuance of the MHA order, the NIA had taken over and registered the case related to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by the Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot, thereby endangering human life and property. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)