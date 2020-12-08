New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The Bharat Bandh called by farmers' organisations against the farm laws evoked mixed to poor response in many states on Tuesday.

Several opposition parties had extended support to the call for shutdown as part of their agenda of opposing the BJP-led government. They held demonstrations and protests against the central government.

Except for Punjab, parts in Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Delhi and Haryana, the presence of farmers' organisations on the roads to enforce the bandh was not largely noticeable.

The bandh evoked mixed response in many opposition-ruled states.

In the northeast and states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh the bandh call evoked little or lukewarm response. The train services remained largely normal and efforts were made to quickly lift blockades at places where traffic was disrupted. Shops, business establishments, offices and airports remained functional.

In Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, the police took action in instances of forcible closure of shops by activists of political parties.

In Jaipur, a clash erupted outside BJP office between BJP and Congress workers during a protest over farm laws. The state saw a mixed response to the bandh call.

Maharashtra also saw mixed response. In Matunga area of Mumbai, shops remained open and regular traffic movement was seen.

Farmers are protesting in border areas of Delhi since November 26 against the three newly enacted laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Leaders of farmer groups have held five rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. (ANI)

