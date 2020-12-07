Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday direct police to maintain law and order during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting on Delhi's borders demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

“The law and order was discussed in detail with the police and administration officials. The officers were instructed to ensure proper security arrangements throughout the state,” Gehlot tweeted.

Senior police officials were present in the meeting.

