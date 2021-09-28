Chandigarh [India], September 28 (ANI): Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu assumed charge of office as Punjab Cabinet Minister on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

As per the official communique by the office of Ashu, it informed, "Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Tuesday, in the presence of Chief Minister Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi, assumed the charge as Cabinet Minister at Punjab Civil Secretariat-1, Chandigarh. He has been allotted the departments Food and Civil Supplies, Consumers affairs."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Residents Complaint about Smell of Gas Leak in Several Areas of Navi Mumbai; MGL Finds No Leakages.

"Under the visionary leadership of the Punjab Chief Minister S Charanjit Singh Channi, I will continue to work tirelessly to take Punjab to new heights of development", said Ashu briefly to reporters.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu took oath as minister in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led new State Cabinet on Sunday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Also Read | Deshbhakti Curriculum a Milestone in India's Progress Journey, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

On Sunday, Channi inducted 15 Congress MLAs as new faces in his newly formed cabinet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)