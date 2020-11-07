Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 7 (ANI): Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) is going to manufacture ten types of vaccines including malaria and the novel coronavirus in its upcoming unit here, Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Krishna Ella said while attending a virtual meeting with state chief secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday.

Presenting BBIL's preparedness, Dr. Ella said, "The company has taken up the development and production of new or improved vaccines against severe Rotavirus Diarrhoea, Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, Rabies, Pandemic Influenza, and drug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus."

"It's a unit at Andharua of Bhubaneswar which would produce ten types of vaccines including malaria and COVID-19 vaccine. The total investment would be around Rs. 300 crores and best of the technology will be put in the unit," Ella added.

Tripathy assured the BBIL would be provided all support for future expansion of the unit at Andharua. He also directed the concerned authorities to start the ground level construction work within a fortnight and commence production within the scheduled time.

Further, Tripathy asked BBIL to set up a 'state of art' biotech incubation center, common facilities, and IT corridor along with the first phase construction of the industry. The company was requested to promote local startups.

Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education and Chairman and Managing Director IDCO Sanjay Kumar Singh appraised, "The land is readily available at Biotech Park, Andharua for groundbreaking works. The building plan as per the design has also been approved".

Principal Secretary Santosh Sadangi said, "In the meanwhile, the required statutory clearances and pollution control board permission has been availed for setting up the unit". (ANI)

