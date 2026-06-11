India News | 'Bharat Future City' to Become State-of-the-art Global Net-zero City Soon: Telangana CM

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building at Bharat Future City and addressed a public meeting.

According to Telangana CMO, "Chief Minister Revanth Reddy affirmed that the state government would develop a magnificent net- zero 'Bharat Future City', which is being regarded as the best state-of-the-art global city soon. Efforts were being made to invite global investments from the Fortune 500 companies, including green pharma, GCC, IT etc in the Future city."

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Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the FCDA office, the CM highlighted that the government is determined to shape Future City into a magnificent metropolis that serves as a role model to the world.

"We inaugurated the Future City Development Authority office in just 150 days. The Bharat Future City will play a pivotal role in achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034," the CM said.

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As part of the development of the future city, we integrated certain villages into the future city as part of the development, CM Revanth Reddy said that local people themselves will forge ahead and safeguard this city.

He said, "We are developing the city into a magnificent, pollution-free city. He will visit the 'Future City' Authority office regularly, and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu will also visit once a week to review the city's growth."

The Chief Minister came down heavily on the opposition BRS for threatening the scrapping of the future city.

"The modern-day Shukracharya (KCR) deployed Maricha and Subahu to create hurdles to the future city project. The 'big demon' and the 'small demons' are conspiring against the Bharat Future City project. The CM also took strong exception to the BRS leaders' statements against the future city during their visit to America recently," said the CM.

Revanth Reddy warned that the BRS will bite the dust and lose its opposition party status in the next elections if the leaders threaten to scrap the future city. "Telangana people have already rejected the BRS, and the party has no future," he stated.

The Chief Minister recalled how the Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad cities evolved and developed as one of the best cities in the country.

He said, "Despite strong opposition from the parties, the then rulers developed HITEC City, the Outer Ring Road, the International Airport, and Genome Valley. Had those past rulers not brought these big projects, would 10 lakh people have found employment today? Now, KCR, KTR and Harish Rao are creating obstacles to the future city."

The expansion of Hyderabad 200 years ago led to its flourishing alongside Secunderabad as 'Twin Cities'.

This region contributes 60 per cent of the state's revenue, and the land in Ranga Reddy district has become more valuable than gold. When a devastating flood claimed thousands of lives in 1908, the then Nizam Nawab constructed structures along the Musi River. The Chief Minister took a strong dig at BRS for obstructing the Musi rejuvenation project, the CM remarked.

CM Revanth Reddy held the KCR government responsible for the poor infrastructure in Hyderabad, which was facing innumerable problems during heavy rains. Traffic across Hyderabad came to a standstill due to the first monsoon showers and the encroachment of lakes and water bodies.

The CM demanded that the BRS leaders who boasted about selling land for Rs 100 crore per acre must now answer for the recent floods in the city.

The Chief Minister criticised the BRS for destroying the lakes, which caused flooding in the colonies in the city.

He asserted, "The previous government had allotted Bathukamma Kunta to BRS leader Edla Sudhakar Reddy, who had even showered flowers from a helicopter over the encroached site. We took action and restored the water body. We are also removing encroachments and restoring the lakes in Rajendranagar, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally and at Gandipet and Himayat Sagar. The government was demolishing structures built by those who encroached upon government lands, lakes, and ponds. We are developing a 'lake economy' and also enabling women's groups to develop as entrepreneurs."

The CM noted that people are struggling to come out of their houses in Mumbai and Chennai during floods.

"In some areas in the two metropolitan cities, people are travelling on boats in the heavy rains. Kolkata is facing a law and order problem, and Bengaluru is plagued by traffic jams. We are cracking down on land grabbers to make Hyderabad the best livable city in the country," the CM added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)