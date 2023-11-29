New Delhi, November 29: At least 40 passengers travelling on the Bharat Gaurav Yatra Special package train from Chennai to Palitana in Gujarat suffered food poisoning allegedly after consuming meals onboard. The train 06911 which was on its way to Palitana in Gujarat made an emergency stop at the Pune railway station on Tuesday night a few hours after passengers complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. Bharat Gaurav Train Food Poisoning: 40 Passengers Fall Sick After Eating Food on Chennai-Pune Train (Watch Video).

"At the Pune station, three medical teams- a team of 15 railway doctors and staff, a second team including 13 private doctors and staff and eight NGO staff were attended. Four chief health inspectors are also working to provide them medical attention," the Railway PRO said. As per the Central Railway Public Relations Officer, the food was not supplied by railway staff or IRCTC staff.

Bharat Gaurav Train Food Poisoning

Train arrived at Pune Platform no 2 at 11.27 pm on Tuesday and departed at 12.29 am. In coach no. B-11 some passengers having vomiting, stomach pain, loose motion were attended by team of doctors, a statement read. A total of 99 patients were attended to at the Pune railway station for stomach pain, vomiting, dizziness, and loose motions. Bharat Gaurav Train Food Poisoning: 40 Passengers Fall Ill After Eating Food on Chennai-Pune Train, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

The official said that all passengers were given treatment and are in normal conditions after treatment and they all continued their journey further in same train. All passengers were provided treatment and are in normal condition after treatment.The samples of food were taken for further investigation.

