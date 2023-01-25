New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation on Wednesday flagged off the Bharat Gaurav tourist train, which will cover some prominent pilgrimage and heritage destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, as part of the special Shri Jagannath Yatra.

The train commenced its eight-day tour during which it will cover one of India's 'Char Dhams' -- the Jagannath temple in Puri. Besides, visits to Varanasi, Baidyanath Dham and Gaya will be added attractions.

India is a spiritual country and often, despite wanting to, the middle class (people) cannot travel to these places, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, who was present at the event, said.

"This train will give them a chance to visit such places. Prime Minister Narendra took up the task of serving. Modiji prepared good infrastructure in more than 100 temples. Now, even in Kashmir, after the removal of Article 370, more tourists came there. According to reports, hotels are now not available in Kashmir, such is the rise in tourism," he said.

The Bharat Gaurav trains are for "real pilgrims" and more such trains are on the anvil, Reddy added.

Commencing its journey from Delhi, the train will reach Puri (Odisha) and include stoppages in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and Jashidih (Jharkhand).

The "concept" of running such trains came from the prime minister, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

So far, eight religious circuits, including the Ramayana Express, Mahakal Circuit and Shri Sai Baba Circuit, have been built.

"I thank Modiji, who gave such a concept. This train will travel from Delhi to Vaidyanath Dham, Puri, Bhuneshwar, Konark, Gaya and then to Delhi that is of seven nights and eight days' duration," he said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, said 528 pilgrims will visit different places on the train.

"There is a saying in our Odisha that people don't go until God calls them.

"For all these common people, high-quality arrangements have been provided at an affordable price," he said.

The Bharat Gaurav tourist train will have its first stop in Varanasi, for a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Corridor and the Ganga ghat. Tourists will also witness the 'arati' during the visit. It will then proceed to Jashidih for a pilgrimage to the Baidyanath Dham Jyotirling Temple.

From Jashidih, it will depart for Puri where the train will halt for two nights. During the stay in Puri, the tourists will be put up at hotels.

The itinerary for Puri includes a visit to the Jagannath temple, the beach, the Sun Temple in Konark and temples of Bhubneshwar.

The Vishnupad Temple in Gaya will be the last destination on the circuit. The train will return to Delhi on the eighth day on February 1.

The train will have options to board/de-board in Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur and Lucknow.

The fully air-conditioned, modern, state-of-the-art rake comprises 11 3-AC coaches, a pantry car and two SLRs. Freshly cooked vegetarian meals will be served to guests in their respective seats. The train has also been fitted with an infotainment system for the entertainment of the passengers and public announcements.

Clean toilets, enhanced security features, including CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach, have also been provided.

