Jorhat (Assam) [India], January 19 (ANI): The Jorhat Police registered a case against a few people associated with the Congress's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for alleged deviation from its original route, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Jorhat Superintendent of Police Mohan Lal Meena said, "Taking suo motu cognisance, a case has been registered against a few people in connection with the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra."

Also Read | Assam: Police Seize Contraband Drugs Worth Rs 6 Crore in Cachar, Four Arrested.

The Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, rolled into Assam on Thursday.

On the sixth day of his Yatra, Rahul crossed the Brahmaputra river by boat and headed for Majuli, an island in Assam, on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations, 22 Trains Delayed Due to Low Visibility.

The party shared an image of Rahul, flanked by fellow Congress leaders and workers, sailing on a boat across the Brahmaputra on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Jorhat on Thursday, Congress general secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, claimed that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state was making all efforts to 'ensure that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a success'.

"We are in Assam till 25th January. The state government is making all efforts to ensure that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a success here. Assam government is posing hurdles to the yatra, but we have faith that all sections of Assam, including youth and women, will listen to what Rahul Gandhi has to say," he said.

Rahul, too, hit out at the Himanta government claiming that the "most corrupt government" in the country was functioning in the state.

Addressing party workers at Halowating in Sivasagar district after the Yatra rolled into the area from neighbouring Nagaland, Rahul accused the ruling BJP and its saffron parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of "spreading hatred and looting public money".

"Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. We will raise the issues of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Assam CM refuted the claim made by several Congress leaders of fixing the date for the form-distribution schedule of the newly announced scheme for rural women in such a manner that it clashes with the Yatra itinerary in those districts and adjoining areas.

He said he cancelled all his pre-planned events in the state's upper districts on January 18-19 to avoid a clash with the programmes of the Congress during its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in those areas.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday, the Assam CM said the state government had announced the dates for the distribution of forms for the welfare schemes much before Rahul's arrival to the state.

"It is Rahul Gandhi's (yatra schedule) that is coinciding with our welfare dates (dates on which forms are to be distributed for a new scheme). We did not plan for this. The dates were declared even before we knew he was coming," Sarma said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)