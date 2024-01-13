Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 13 (ANI): Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will start tomorrow from Manipur's Thoubal district.

"Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going to start tomorrow from Thoubal, Manipur. Tomorrow, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will come to Imphal at 11 am and will first go to the Khongjom War Memorial. The importance of this war memorial is not only for Manipur but for the entire country," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters here.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will take place largely by bus and 60 to 70 people will participate in the yatra. "It will be in the northeastern states for the next 11 days," Ramesh said.

He hit out at Centre and said it should speak of "injustices" of the past 10 years instead of making promises about the future.

"These days the Prime Minister is showing the country the golden dreams of Amrit Kaal, whereas the injustice done in the last 10 years is not being discussed and that is why the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being started."

Senior Manipur Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh were among those present.

Meanwhile, after the virtual meeting of the INDIA bloc, held today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the seat-sharing talks are progressing positively.

In a post on X, Kharge also invited all the INDIA bloc parties to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

"Leaders of the INDIA Coordination Commitee today met online and had a fruitful discussion on the alliance. Everyone is happy that the seat-sharing talks are progressing positively. We also discussed about joint programs in the coming days by INDIA Parties. I, along with Rahul Gandhiji, invited all INDIA Parties to join 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at their convenience and use the opportunity to raise the social, political and economic issues plaguing the common people of this country."

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. (ANI)

