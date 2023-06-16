Bengaluru, Jun 16 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Friday extended the stay on the FIR against Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate till June 23, over the alleged copyright violation of music from the hit film 'KGF Chapter 2.'

MRT Music, a sister concern of Lahari Music, had filed the complaint alleging that the music from the film to which it has the copyright was used by the Congress party in a promotional video of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The complaint is filed under Sections 120B, 403, 465 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 63 of the Copyright Act and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

MRT Music had approached a Commercial court against the copyright violation which had directed the blocking of the social media handles of the Congress party. It was subsequently revoked by the HC after assurances by the party that the offending videos would be removed.

MRT Music then filed a criminal complaint against the violation which was challenged by the party and was heard by the High Court on Friday.

