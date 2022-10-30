Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took on both the BJP government at the Centre and the TRS government in Telangana and said BJP is instigating fights and spreading hate among our brothers in the country.

"Wherever we go, we are getting good support. I can see your love and support. I am confident that the mission of the yatra will be accomplished. Hate will be abolished. There is no caste or creed in this yatra which goes like a river. This is the real India. Whatever BJP and RSS are doing, it's against the idea of India," Gandhi said as he resumed his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana on Saturday.

Also Read | Operation Milap: Delhi Police Reunite Three Abandoned Children With Family.

"BJP is spreading hate among our brothers in the country and ruining the life of people with its anti-people policies. BJP is doing it from Delhi, TRS is doing it in Telangana. They both are the same, working together. We have been speaking with a lot of people every day from different walks of life including farmers, teachers, labourers. I am sharing the stories with you everyday," he said while addressing a public gathering in Maiboobnagar of Telangana.

Targeting the BJP and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), he said they were not political parties but business parties and they don't worry about the common people but the businessmen. While the BJP is doing it from New Delhi, the TRS is doing it in Telangana. They both are the same and have been working together for several years.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Two Men From Delhi Swept Away in Ganga River Near Rishikesh.

Drawing parallels between both the political parties, he said, "Telangana farmers are suffering because of anti-farmer policies of both BJP and TRS. Your CM supported the 3 farm laws that were brought by BJP. 18 per cent GST they have levied for your basic farming products."

Rahul Gandhi completed 23.3 km on Friday, before halting for the night at Dharmapur, according to party sources.

The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

Assuring people of bringing in pro-people policies if they are voted to power, Gandhi said, " I promise we will provide the GST compensation after coming to power. It's not a hard task to do. We have made an assessment and we can do it. MSMEs have been demolished because of GST and demonetization."

He further accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of misusing the details of the Dharani portal. He said the CM gets all the details about the land one was holding and how much one was selling. "Your Chief Minister has looted money in the name of irrigation projects," he said addressing the gathering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)