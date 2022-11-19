Buldhana, Nov 19 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday marked the 105th birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by organising a special 'padyatra' for women along with its Bharat Jodo Yatra, which during the day proceeded from Shegaon to Jalamb in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.

The special march comprised women functionaries of the party and members of self help groups (SHGs), all of whom wore colourful outfits.

Donning a nine-yard saree, Nafisa Siraj, a Congress office-bearer from Nagpur, said, "Hindus and Muslims are not different. By wearing this saree, I wanted to show Maharashtra's culture and tradition."

Another participant said people were distressed at the moment, with educated persons failing to land jobs, farmers in trouble and inflation severely affecting all.

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari Tamil Nadu on September 7, interacted with representatives of 'Bahujan thought and Maharashtra youth conclave' during the day.

"We are walking to realise Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision and achieving true equality,'' Gandhi told them.

