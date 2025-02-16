New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Bharat Tex 2025 on Sunday, highlighted how the exhibition is becoming a strong platform for engagement, collaboration and partnership for the policymakers, CEOs and industry leaders from across the world, lauding the efforts of all the stakeholders involved in the organization of the event.

"More than 120 countries are participating in the Bharat Tex today", PM Modi said during his address.

Also Read | Illegal Indian Migrants Deported by US: 2 Brothers Deported From US Arrested in Punjab on Murder Charges.

He added that this meant that every exhibitor had exposure to more than 120 countries, giving them the opportunity to expand their business from local to global, read a statement from the PM's office.

Additionally, those entrepreneurs in search of new markets were getting good exposure to the cultural needs of various global markets. Recalling his visit to the exhibition at the event, the Prime Minister remarked that he visited many stalls and interacted with entrepreneurs.

Also Read | Delhi CM's Swearing-In Ceremony: Ramlila Maidan Among Venues Being Considered for New Cabinet's Oath-Taking Ceremony.

The participants include over 25 Leading Global textile bodies and associations from across the world including International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), EURATEX, Textile Exchange and US Fashion Industry Association (USFIA).

The PM also highlighted that many participants shared their experiences of joining Bharat Tex last year. They reported gaining new buyers on a large scale and expanding their business. The PM remarked that this event is significantly boosting investments, exports, and overall growth in the textile sector. Shri Modi urged the banking sector to cater to the needs of the entrepreneurs from the textile sector to help expand their business thereby creating employment and opportunities.

The platform features a Global scale conference featuring over 70 conference sessions, Roundtables, Panel Discussions, and master classes and exhibitions that shall feature Special Innovation and Start up Pavilions. It also includes hackathons based on Startup Pitch fests and innovation fests, Tech tanks, and design challenges, providing funding opportunities for startups through leading investors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)