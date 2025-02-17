New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharat Tex 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday and said Bharat Tex showcases India's cultural diversity through traditional garments.

He took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said all twelve communities related to the spectrum of the value chain were part of the event this time and there were exhibitions of accessories, garments, machineries, chemicals and dyes as well.

"Bharat Tex is now becoming a mega global textile event," PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted that Bharat Tex was becoming a strong platform for engagement, collaboration and partnership for the policymakers, CEOs and industry leaders from across the world and lauded the efforts of all the stakeholders involved in organising the event.

"More than 120 countries are participating in the Bharat Tex today", PM Modi said, adding that this meant that every exhibitor had the exposure to more than 120 countries, giving them the opportunity to expand their business from local to global.

"Entrepreneurs in search of new markets were getting a good exposure of the cultural needs of various global markets," he said.

PM Modi remarked that he visited many stalls and interacted with entrepreneurs. He also highlighted that many participants shared their experiences of joining Bharat Tex last year.

He also remarked that this event is significantly boosting investments, exports, and overall growth in the textile sector.

PM Modi urged the banking sector to cater to the needs of the entrepreneurs from the textile sector to help expand their business thereby creating employment and opportunities.

"Bharat Tex showcases the cultural diversity of India through our traditional garments", remarked the Prime Minister. He added that from east to west, north to south, India has a vast range of traditional attire. He highlighted various types of garments, such as Lucknowi chikankari, bandhani from Rajasthan and Gujarat, patola from Gujarat, Banarasi silk from Varanasi, Kanjivaram silk from the south, and pashmina from Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister emphasized that this is the right time for such events to promote the diversity and uniqueness of our textile industry, fostering its growth.

Highlighting that last year five factors for the textile industry were discussed; farm, fiber, fabric, fashion, and foreign, and that this vision is becoming a mission for India, opening new growth avenues for farmers, weavers, designers, and traders.

"India saw a 7% increase in textile and apparel exports last year, and now ranks as the sixth-largest exporter of textiles and apparels in the world", he pointed out, noting that exports have reached Rs 3 lakh crore, with a target to increase it to Rs 9 lakh crore by 2030.

Emphasizing that the success in the textile sector is the result of a decade of consistent efforts and policies, PM Modi highlighted that foreign investment in the textile sector has doubled over the last decade. "Textile industry is one of the largest providers of employment opportunities in the country, contributing 11% to India's manufacturing sector", he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the necessary policy decisions for the textile sector are being taken. He highlighted the expansion of MSMEs' classification criteria and increased credit availability in this year's budget. He also stressed that the textile sector, with 80% contribution from MSMEs, will greatly benefit from these measures.

"Any sector excels when it has a skilled workforce and skill plays a crucial role in the textile industry", exclaimed PM Modi, and added that that efforts were being made to create a skilled talent pool.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining the authenticity of handloom craftsmanship in the age of technology and highlighted the efforts to enhance the skills and opportunities for handloom artisans, ensuring their products reach global markets.

"Over the past 10 years, more than 2400 large marketing events have been organized to promote handlooms", he added. He also mentioned the creation of the India-hand-made e-commerce platform to boost online marketing of handloom products, which has seen thousands of handloom brands register. The Prime Minister pointed out the significant benefits of GI tagging for handloom products.

Highlighting that during the Bharat Tex event last year, the Textiles Startup Grand Challenge was launched, inviting innovative sustainable solutions from the youth for the textile sector, the Prime Minister noted that young participants from across the country actively took part in this challenge, and the winners have been invited to this event.

He remarked that startups willing to support these young innovators have also been invited. He acknowledged the support of IIT Madras, Atal Innovation Mission, and several major private textile organizations for the pitch fest, which will promote the startup culture in the country.

PM Modi encouraged the youth to bring forward new techno-textile startups and work on new ideas. He suggested that the textile industry could collaborate with institutions like IITs to develop new tools. He observed that the new generation is increasingly appreciating traditional attire alongside modern fashion trends. Therefore, he emphasized the importance of fusing tradition with innovation and launching products inspired by traditional garments to attract the new generation globally.

The Prime Minister also addressed the growing role of technology in discovering new trends and creating new styles, with AI playing a significant part. He mentioned that while traditional khadi is being promoted, fashion trends are also being analyzed using AI. He recounted the organization of a fashion show of Khadi Products in Porbandar, Gujarat when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. PM Modi urged the importance of promoting Khadi, remarking that it was 'Khadi for nation' during our freedom struggle, but now it should be 'Khadi for fashion', according to the statement.

Sharing that his recent visit to Paris, known as the fashion capital of the world, where significant partnerships were formed between the two countries on various issues, PM Modi highlighted that discussions included topics on environment and climate change, emphasizing the global understanding of the importance of a sustainable lifestyle, which also impacts the fashion world.

"The world is adopting the vision of Fashion for Environment and Empowerment, and India can lead the way in this regard," he remarked, and also pointed out that sustainability has always been an integral part of Indian textiles tradition, citing examples like khadi, tribal textiles, and the use of natural dyes.

He underlined that India's traditional sustainable techniques are now being enhanced with cutting-edge technologies, benefiting artisans, weavers, and millions of women associated with the industry.

Emphasising the importance of maximizing resource utilization and minimizing waste generation in the textile industry, he highlighted the issue of "fast fashion waste," where millions of garments are discarded monthly due to changing trends, posing significant environmental and ecological threats.

He noted that by 2030, fashion waste could reach 148 million tons, with less than a quarter of textile waste being recycled today, and remarked that India's textile industry can turn this concern into an opportunity, leveraging the country's diverse traditional skills in textile recycling and up-cycling.

He pointed out examples such as the creation of mats, rugs, and coverings from old or leftover fabrics, and fine quilts made from even torn clothes in Maharashtra; and that innovation in these traditional arts can lead to global market opportunities.

He announced that the Textile Ministry has signed an MoU with the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises and e-Marketplace to promote up-cycling, with many up-cyclers already registered. Pilot projects for door-to-door collection of textile waste are being conducted in cities like Navi Mumbai and Bangalore. The Prime Minister encouraged startups to join these efforts, explore opportunities, and take early steps to lead in the global market. He projected that India's textile recycling market could reach $400 million in the next few years, while the global recycled textile market is estimated to reach $7.5 billion. He remarked that with the right direction, India could achieve a larger share in this market.

PM Modi also remarked that centuries ago, when India was at the pinnacle of prosperity, the textile industry played a significant role in that prosperity. He emphasized that as India progresses towards the goal of becoming Viksit Bharat, the textile sector will once again play a major role, and how events like Bharat Tex are strengthening India's position in this sector.

Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh and the Minister of state for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita were present on the occasion.

Bharat Tex 2025, a mega global event, being held from February 14-17 at Bharat Mandapam, is unique because it brings together the entire textile value chain from raw materials to finished products including accessories under one single roof. (ANI)

