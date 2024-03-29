New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): In a significant development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 'Y+' category security cover to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

Azad, a prominent figure in the social and political landscape, will be availing the Central security cover in Uttar Pradesh only.

The step is taken based on some specific threat inputs received from the intelligence bureau as Azad has been an outspoken advocate for the rights of marginalized communities, particularly Dalits, in Uttar Pradesh and beyond. As the leader of the Bhim Army, he has garnered significant attention for his activism and vocal criticism of perceived injustices.

The decision to enhance Azad's security comes amidst concerns for his safety, especially in light of recent events and escalating tensions in various parts of Uttar Pradesh as well as considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With security concerns looming large, the MHA has deployed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos to ensure Azad's safety across the state.

This move underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding individuals who are at risk due to their public positions or activism. It also reflects the growing significance of Azad's role in championing social justice causes and advocating for the rights of marginalized communities.

With Uttar Pradesh gearing up for key political events and amidst ongoing socio-political tensions, the decision to provide enhanced security to Azad signals a proactive approach by the authorities to maintain law and order while addressing concerns for the safety of individuals engaged in public discourse and activism. (ANI)

