Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): A special court in Mumbai has extended by 90 days the time for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file the chargesheet against Gautam Navlakhha and Anand Teltumbade in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The special NIA court on Sunday granted the agency 90 more days to conduct the investigation and file a charge sheet in the matter. The court also sent Navlakha to NIA custody till July 22.

Also Read | 59 Office Bearers of Tonk Unit of Congress in Rajasthan Tender Their Resignations in Protest Against Removal of Sachin Pilot As Deputy CM: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

Navlakha had recently applied for a default bail, as according to him, he has been in detention for over 90 days without any charge sheet by the NIA. However, the default bail plea was rejected by the special NIA court.

Default bail is sort of a rap on the police for not completing the probe and filing the final report within the prescribed limit of days of the first remand of the accused.

Also Read | Vishvendra Singh, Sacked Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Asks Congress His 'Fault' For Extreme Action.

Navlakhha and Teltumbade had surrendered before the NIA on April 14 in pursuance to the Supreme Court's direction, which had granted the two time to surrender before the agency.

On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person was killed and several others were injured in the incident. The police have filed 58 cases against 162 people in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)