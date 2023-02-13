New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing for February 21 of the bail pleas of Bhima Koregaon case accused Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, lodged in jail since August 2018.

A division bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia adjourned the matter after adjournment was sought on behalf of the Central government.

Also Read | CAG Red Flags Rajasthan Government's Proposal To Change Treasury System.

"Accommodation has been sought on behalf of the Solicitor General. List the matter as the first item on Tuesday, February 21," the bench said.

Gonsalves and Ferreira had approached the Supreme Court against an order by which the Bombay High Court denied them default bail, even as the same benefit was granted to another co-accused, Sudha Bharadwaj.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Tussle: Balasaheb Thorat Praises Newly-Elected MLC Satyajit Tambe for Hard Work During Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In 2018 FIR was lodged in Pune in relation to certain offences in the Bhima Koregaon case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)