Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Maharashtra government-appointed inquiry commission will record the statement of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

While speaking to ANI, Ashish Satpute, inquiry commission lawyer said, "Maharashtra government-appointed inquiry commission will record the statement of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. Witnesses' statements to be recorded from August 2 and Pawar will be summoned as well."

Recently, Bhima Koregaon accused Stan Swamy on Monday passed away in Mumbai's Bandra Hospital. He was 84.

On January 2, 2018 violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

Following this, on March 18, 2020, Bhima Koregaon Commission had summoned Sharad Pawar to appear before the Commission. The Commission was inquiring into the reasons which led to the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence in Maharashtra. (ANI)

