Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) A civic committee that probed the September 21 building collapse in Bhiwandi in Thane district, which killed 38 people, including 17 children, said in its report that the structure was built in 1975 without requisite permissions when the area was a gram panchayat.

The report, prepared by a 4-member committee under additional commissioner Om Prakash Diwate, was submitted to Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation chief Pankaj Ashiya, said civic body PRO Milind Palsule on Friday.

The committee also said the owner of the ill-fated four-storied structure, Jilani building, did not take care of it, and no periodic inspection was done by civic officials of the area either.

"The classification of the building had not been done. Likewise, after giving notice to the building, the police were not given any letter for getting it evacuated," the report said.

It also suggested holding of workshops for citizens and civic staff on the issue of dilapidated structures, and creation of ward level committees under police officials to stop occupation, sale and purchase of such tenements.

There should be biometric identification of people living in such structures and efforts must be taken to ensure they are provided transit accommodation, the report stated.

The committee's report stressed that a standard operating procedure on dangerous and dilapidated structures issued by the NYC civic chief on August 20 must be adhered to strictly by all stakeholders.

