Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Three men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly gangraping and blackmailing a 14-year-old girl who they befriended while playing the popular mobile game PUBG.

According to Ashok Srivastava, Station House Officer, they had exchanged phone numbers during the course of their friendship.

"Three people, Fazail an AC mechanic, Farhan a painter, and Rizwan an architect, met the minor while playing PUBG online. During the course of their friendship, they exchanged phone numbers. They met in real life in Ashok Garden in September and the three raped the minor," Srivastava said.

"After the incident, they blackmailed and contacted her two to three more times. The incident took place once again in MP Nagar. The girl later told her mother about the incident and they came to file a complaint at the police station," he added.

All three involved in the case have been arrested. (ANI)

