Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Bhopal district administration on Friday warned all the spokeepers in the city not to sell meat in open, informing them to put a glass sheet or transparent sheet before the shop otherwise action will be taken in case of violation.

The administration also informed them to get a licence for the shop as soon as possible and gave seven days time to tick all the boxes.

Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh said, "CM Mohan Yadav has given instructions that the guidelines of the Supreme Court, the rules of the Pollution Control Board should be strictly followed and an order has been issued by the government for the same. For this, we held a meeting with the Meat Seller Association yesterday and everyone has agreed regarding the order (not to sell meat in open and without permission). They have taken seven days to cover all the shops by installing transparent glass. In the meantime, the Municipal Corporation team will continue to spread information in this regard. If any violation is found after seven days, then action will be taken."

A time frame of seven days has been given to all the shopkeepers and the team will keep checking the area. If any violation is found, a team will be sent after seven days to remove the shop, he said, adding that the Municipal Corporation team will be taking care of this responsibility and it will work under the guidance of SDM, the collector added.

A shopkeeper Shafiq Qureshi said, "We have had a licence for the last 40 years and we keep renewing it every year. We will follow the orders issued by the CM and we are very grateful to him that he took such a step. With this, there will be no problem for the commuters, there will be no dirt and our city Bhopal will remain healthy."

Another trader, Mushtaq said that they would follow the orders. They would apply glass and would act according to the government orders. The decision is right and the rules should be followed. Meat should not be sold in the open as people passing by feel unpleasant after seeing it so glass should be installed. The decision is absolutely right.

Soon after assuming office on Wednesday, MP CM Mohan Yadav held a cabinet meeting and decided a ban on the meat sale in open and shop running without permission. (ANI)

