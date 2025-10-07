Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police filed at least 30 cases at 18 different police stations in the state capital, Bhopal, over playing loud DJ music during the Durga idol immersion procession of Goddess Durga idols, the police said.

According to the police, the various police stations where the cases were registered against the offenders include Arera Hills police station, Bajariya PS, Ashoka Garden PS, TT Nagar PS, Kamala Nagar PS, Ratibad PS, Govindpura PS, Piplani PS, Talaiya PS, Shyamala Hills PS, Hanumanganj PS, Gautam Nagar PS, Kolar PS, Chuna Bhatti PS, Nishatpura PS, Chhola Mandir PS, Bairagarh PS, and Gandhi Nagar police station.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanchari Mishra said, "In all the previous meetings related to DJs, discussions on various aspects were held with the organisers (Durga Puja committees), and it was clearly instructed that, along with following all the sections of the acts of the Noise Pollution Rules, all the restrictions on the use of DJs should be followed properly. Most people have complied with it, but some people have violated this."

"Any kind of mismanagement or noise pollution amid the joy of the festival is not appropriate. Therefore, strict action was taken in view of it. FIRs were filed against almost 30 DJ operators, and further actions are being taken against them. Their DJs will also be confiscated, and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act will also be imposed against them," he added.

The officer further emphasised that under the Motor Vehicles Act, nobody is allowed to make modifications to their vehicles and can't customise the vehicle to use for such purpose (referring to DJ).

Therefore, action was taken keeping in mind the violation of noise pollution rules and the Motor Vehicle Act. (ANI)

