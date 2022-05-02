Varanasi (UP), May 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said the state government won't intervene in the BHU's Iftra party row but suggested that the programme should have been avoided.

The controversy should not have been invited by organising such a programme on the BHU campus, Maurya told reporters.

"No such work was ever done on the university campus established by Pt Madan Mohan Malviya," he said.

Maurya, however, clarified that the matter is between the university and students. "We cannot interfere from the side of the government," he added.

On Wednesday, an Iftar party was organised in Banaras Hindu University, with Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Jain and other staff members attending it, leading to a protest by some students.

Alleging that the Iftar party was held in the university college for the first time and questioning the need to start a new tradition, students raised slogans at the VC's residence and burnt his effigy in protest.

A university spokesperson, however, had said it was not a new thing for the BHU and alleged that the protest was an attempt to disturb the peace and harmony on the campus.

Maurya also expressed unhappiness over the Chandauli incident, in which a young woman died under suspicious circumstances during a police raid.

Her family members have alleged that she was raped, a charge yet to be confirmed by police.

Maurya said the inspector of the police station concerned has been suspended with immediate effect.

Action will be taken on the investigation report, Maurya said as he claimed that the law and order situation is fine in the state.

On inflation, Maurya said efforts are being made to control it.

