Bhubaneswar, Mar 8 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday appointed seinor IPS officer Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi as the new Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack.

A notification issued by the Home Department said that Priyadarshi, a 1995 batch IPS officer, who is presently working as the Additional DG, Crime Branch, will replace Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi.

"The state government has allocated me a major responsibility and I will work with utmost sincerity," Priyadarshi told reporters in his reaction.

Sarangi, a 1990 batch IPS officer, has been transferred and posted as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

"I thank the state government for the opportunity to serve as CP. I would remember this challenging tenure amidst Covid-19 and will derive satisfaction that I gave my best and received love and respect of the people," Sarangi said.

1988 batch IPS officer M Akhaya was transferred and posted as DG Fire Services, Home Guards and Director of Civil Defence, Odisha, against the existing vacancy. He was working as the CMD of OPH&WC.

