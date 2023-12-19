Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 19 (ANI): In a crackdown on the drug trade, the Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Bhubaneswar Police has arrested two notorious brown sugar peddlers and seized a significant amount of illegal substances valued at Rs 66 lakh.

The Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Bhubaneswar Police, led by Additional DCP Sanjeev Satpathy, Inspector Santosini Behera, and SI Tapan Swain, executed a meticulously planned operation to monitor and curb the illegal trafficking of brown sugar, according to Bhubaneswar Police.

Acting on credible intelligence, the team intercepted a vehicle on the NH 16 flyover and arrested the suspects, identified as Sk Sadiruddin and Amer Khan, both hailing from Balasore district.

The arrested individuals are believed to be part of a network transporting dangerous substances for financial gain. Further investigation is underway to determine their involvement, potential complicity, and financial aspects of the case.

A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act and is currently under active investigation.

Further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

