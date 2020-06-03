India News | Bhubaneswar Senior Citizens Get Exclusive Time in Parks

Bhubaneswar, Jun 3 (PTI) The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday reopened public parks in the city and reserved a two-hour slot for senior citizens in the morning.

People aged 60 years and above will be allowed in the park only between 5 AM and 7 AM, as they are vulnerable to novel coronavirus infection, according to an order of the BMC.

All other age groups are prohibited during this time slot, the order said.

The parks will remain open from 5 AM to 10 AM and from 4 PM to 6 PM for five days a week, except on Saturdays and Sundays, it said.

The BMC requested all the visitors to wear marks and maintain at least two-meter distance between each other while they are in the parks.

The parks in the state capital and other parts of the state remained closed for the public since the first phase of lockdown on March 22 in Odisha.

The state government on Monday advised people above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbid conditions, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to avoid outdoor movement except for essential and health purposes till June 30.

