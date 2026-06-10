India News | Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal Laud PM Modi's Leadership as He Becomes Longest-serving Elected PM

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting his contributions to India's development, governance and growing global stature as he became the country's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

Speaking in Delhi, Yadav said it was a matter of great fortune for the country that India had witnessed new dimensions of development, security and prosperity under Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the past 12 years.

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Yadav said the Prime Minister had strengthened India's position on the global stage while ensuring steady progress across various sectors. He noted that Modi, who is also set to complete 25 years in public administration since beginning his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, has consistently worked towards nation-building and public welfare.

"It is a matter of great fortune for all of us that under the leadership of PM Modi for the past 12 years, the country has witnessed new dimensions of development, security and prosperity. As a democratic leader, he has enhanced India's prestige," Yadav said.

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Meanwhile, in Puri, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal offered a prayer at Jagannath temple and described the day as a significant milestone in India's democratic journey. He said Prime Minister Modi's tenure has been marked by development-oriented governance and efforts to improve the lives of citizens.

The Union Minister further stated that Prime Minister Modi has served the nation as a dedicated public servant and continues to work with discipline and commitment towards the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Meghwal said that under Modi's leadership, India's honour and reputation have risen both domestically and internationally. He also referred to the Prime Minister surpassing the tenure record of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the country's history.

"It is a very special day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his journey to serve people, leading India with development and good governance. Under his leadership, the nation's honour has risen at home and abroad," Meghwal said.

The Union Minister added that prayers were offered in Puri to mark the occasion, with BJP MP Sambit Patra and party workers also participating in the programme. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)