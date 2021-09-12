Bhupendra Patel, new CM of Gujarat with former CM Vijay Rupani (Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 12 (ANI): Bhupendra Patel, Member of Legislative Assembly from Gujarat's Ghatlodia constituency will be the new Chief Minister of Gujarat, the BJP decided in its meeting on Sunday, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced here.

The decision was made by the BJP at its core committee meeting at Kamalam, the party's headquarters here, to pick up the successor for Vijay Rupani, a day after he resigned as chief minister of Gujarat.

"Bhupendra Patel elected as the new leader of BJP Legislative Party," said Union Minister and BJP's Gujarat-in-charge Tomar said after the party's legislative meeting.

"Bhupendra Patel will be sworn-in as Gujarat CM soon,' he added.

Ghatlodiya MLA Bhupendra Patel had won his seat by a margin of 117,000 votes in 2017, the largest margin in that poll.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.

Rupani took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on August 7, 2016. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats. (ANI)

