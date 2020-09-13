Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 13 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday questioned the Centre's move to form the committee of three Members of Parliamentarians to talk to the agitating farmers in the state.

"If the committee has any power, then it should first take action against those who thrashed farmers and used sticks on them. The committee should immediately withdraw the cases filed against the farmers. On one hand, the government is suppressing the farmers by showing fear of legal cases, while on the other they are covering by putting the facade of a dialogue," the former CM said while observing that the aim of the committee is to misled farmers.

In a press release issued by his office, Hooda also asked whether the state chief minister and agriculture minister were not ready to make changes in these ordinances and if already described as a pro-farmer reform, then who would consider recommendations of the committee formed by BJP's state president.

Accusing the state government of running away from discussing the bill, he asked, "Why did the government-run away from discussing the bill in the assembly under the guise of Corona? Does the government need to tell the farmers why it brought the bill during the Corona era? Were the provisions of the ordinance discussed with farm organisations and farmers' leaders? Why were legislations not brought before the Parliament and why did the state government-run away from a discussion on this issue?"

"Will the BJP support us if the Congress brings a Private Member bill to guarantee MSP to farmers in the coming session of the Assembly? If the BJP does not do this, will these three ordinances be rejected on the lines of Punjab?," he went on to ask while asking the state government to come clean on the issue. (ANI)

