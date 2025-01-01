New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Bhuvnesh Kumar, an IAS officer of the 1995 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday.

According to an official release, a graduate and gold medalist from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, Bhuvnesh Kumar held several important positions both at the Centre and in his cadre state.

Along with CEO UIDAI, Kumar continues to be an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

He also served as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

In Uttar Pradesh, he served as the Principal Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries.

Previously he was the Secretary of Finance, Secretary of MSME, Secretary of Technical Education and Divisional Commissioner Department of Land Revenue in the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

He was also the Secretary in charge of Sports and Youth Welfare, Planning, and Vocational Education among many other important positions in his cadre. (ANI)

