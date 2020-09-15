Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) A bid to smuggle psychotropic drugs to the United States was foiled by Customs officials at the airport here on Tuesday and one person was arrested in this connection.

The officials, acting on a tip off, seized 3,440 tablets, including Methylphenidate, Clonazepam and Zolpidem, which are stimulants, from the airport, a release said.

A city based individual engaged in the pharmaceutical business, who had booked the consignment to be delivered to Florida, was arrested, it said.

The drugs are psychotropic substances and fall under the Drug and Cosmetic Rule, 1945, the releaase said.

