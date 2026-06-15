India News | Bidadi Township Row: Karnataka CM Shivakumar Labels Allegations as Political Posturing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday dismissed allegations of a "land mafia" involvement in the Bidadi township project, terming the criticism as politically motivated and misplaced.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister emphasised that the project is aimed at urban development rather than private gain, drawing parallels to large-scale infrastructure initiatives in neighbouring states.

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"I don't want to give an answer to anyone. Now, Maharashtra is acquiring 80,000 acres to develop a new township. Telangana is developing a new township on 40,000 acres," Shivakumar stated.

The Chief Minister clarified that the project was not his personal initiative but a continuation of long-standing development plans.

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"This is not a township conceived by me. It was originally notified by Kumaraswamy. Earlier, during the BJP government, around 1,000 acres were acquired and later handed over to KIADB."

Addressing concerns about the impact on the local farming community, Shivakumar defended the state's industrial record.

"Who developed the Bidadi Township? Who developed the Bidadi Industrial Township? Who developed the Harohalli Industrial Township? Did the farmers disappear because of those projects?" he asked.

Reiterating that the government has secured the necessary cooperation from landowners, the Chief Minister stated, "Now, the farmers have agreed. If anyone wants to play politics over the issue, they are free to do so."

Earlier in May, Shivakumar accepted a challenge from Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy for a public debate regarding the Bidadi township project. The Janata Dal (Secular) party opposed the development, alleging it is driven by a land mafia operating under political patronage.

In response, Shivakumar defended the project by stating that the initial notification was issued during Kumaraswamy's own tenure as Chief Minister and noted that the courts refused to halt the development.

He emphasised that the government is moving forward by taking local residents into confidence and providing higher compensation for the acquired land.

Following a meeting with local farmers, Shivakumar announced that compensation payments would begin in the first week of June. He claimed that approximately eighty per cent of the farmers have consented to the project and are eager for their payments, though they have also requested residential plots in addition to monetary settlements.

The political tension escalated further as former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda reportedly wrote to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi about the alleged land mafia.

Shivakumar dismissed these letters, questioning why the veteran leader was contacting opposition figures instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while also criticising the rising prices of steel under Kumaraswamy's central ministry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)