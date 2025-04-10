Patna (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): The BJP RS MP and Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Manan Mishra, on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for achieving the extradition of Tahawwur Rana from the United States to India and called it a major achievement for the country.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP and Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Manan Mishra, said, "Bringing a criminal like Tahawwur Rana from the US to India was a very difficult task. But under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Home Minister, Amit Shah, it has become possible. This is a big achievement for the entire country. Rana was involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where about 200 people were killed, and he had been living in the US since 2009. The U.S. court rejected all his appeals and gave permission for his extradition. This shows the strength of our diplomacy and foreign policy."

He further added, "It also reflects how strong our international relations have become, especially with countries like the United States. The court heard his case multiple times, but he didn't get any protection or relief. Now, with his extradition to India, we must acknowledge the leadership and efforts of our Prime Minister. This is truly a proud moment for the nation."

Mishra stated that this extradition shows India's growing power and international influence. He called it a diplomatic victory and a step forward in the fight against terrorism.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

Rana's extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Central government has appointed advocate Narender Mann as a Special Public Prosecutor to conduct the trials and other matters related to the NIA case. (ANI)

