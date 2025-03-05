New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Union Cabinet's approval for the revised Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme (LHDCP), and said it will assist in disease control, boost vaccination coverage, entail more mobile vet units and ensure affordable medicines for animals.

The Prime Minister termed the approval "a big step towards better animal health, higher productivity and prosperity for farmers."

"The Union Cabinet's approval for the revised Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) will assist in disease control, boost vaccination coverage, entail more mobile vet units and ensure affordable medicines for animals. It is a big step towards better animal health, higher productivity and prosperity for farmers," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, approved the revision of LHDCP on Wednesday.

The scheme has three components, namely the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), LH&DC and Pashu Aushadhi. LH&DC has three sub-components, i.e. Critical Animal Disease Control Programme (CADCP), Establishment and Strengthening of existing Veterinary Hospitals and Dispensaries - Mobile Veterinary Unit (ESVHD-MVU) and Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD). The Pashu Aushadhi is a new component added to the LHDCP scheme, a statement by the Union Cabinet read.

The total outlay of the scheme is Rs.3,880 crore for two years i.e. 2024-25 and 2025-26, which includes provision of Rs. 75 crore to provide good quality and affordable generic veterinary medicine and incentive for sale of medicines under Pashu Aushadhi component.

The productivity of the livestock is impacted adversely due to diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Brucellosis, Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF), Lumpy Skin Disease, etc. Implementation of the LHDCP will facilitate a reduction in these losses by preventing diseases through immunization.

The Scheme also supports door-step delivery of livestock health care through the subcomponents of Mobile Veterinary Units (ESVHD-MVU) and improving availability of generic veterinary medicine- Pashu Aushadhi through network of PM-Kisan Samriddhi Kendra and Cooperative Societies.

Thus, the scheme will help in the prevention and control of livestock diseases through vaccination, surveillance and the upgrading of healthcare facilities. Also, the scheme will improve productivity, generate employment, encourage entrepreneurship in the rural area and prevent economic losses of farmers due to disease burden. (ANI)

