Patna (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana nears his extradition to India, saying that those hiding would be brought back to the country and receive punishment.

He said this was the "biggest proof" of PM Modi's resolve to make India "terror-free".

"Prime Minister Modi had said that we will make India terror-free, and this is the biggest proof that those hiding anywhere in the world will be brought to India and punished," Sinha told reporters.

Speaking on the opposition's criticism of the law and order situation in Bihar, Sinha lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, saying that criminals were backed politically during their rule.

"The state government is taking action against those with a criminal, corrupt mindset...During the government of RJD-Congress, these kinds of people were given political patronage," Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Surender Singh, former National Security Guard (NSG) commando, part of the operation during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, welcomed the extradition of terror accused Tahawwur Rana, saying that his hanging would be a "tight slap" to Pakistan and terrorism.

"It's a big day for the country. I thank PM Modi, the American President, and the agencies involved in this extradition process. When he is hanged, it will be a tight slap not just on terrorism but also on Pakistan," Singh, now a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday lashed out at the Congress for "not doing anything" to punish those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed 166 people. Taking a dig at Congress, Goyal argued that the then government did the job of "serving Biryani" to Ajmal Kasab, one of the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to bring those who attacked the country to justice and ensure that they get punished on Indian land.

Senior Advocate Majeed Memon stressed the importance of conducting a "fair trial" just like it happened for Ajmal Kasab, who was given a death sentence for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He said that it was an accomplishment for the country that a "disgusting" terrorist was handed over.

Memom questioned the delay in the extradition of the accused, Tahawwur Rana, leading to delayed justice, saying that the extradition should have happened sooner. Having said that, Memon argued that his extradition remains an "accomplishment" since justice would be served as Rana would face trial in Indian courts for his role in the terror attacks, where innocent people lost their lives.

Earlier, speaking at Network 18's Rising Bharat conclave, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Tahawwur Rana's (26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused) extradition is a very big diplomatic success of the Modi government."

Meanwhile, the Trial court records related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that were called from Mumbai to Delhi at the end of January, naming Tahawwur Rana and David Coleman Headley as accused, were recently received by the Patiala House Court, as per official sources.

In January, Delhi's Patiala House Court recalled its trial court records related to the Mumbai attacks following an application filed by the NIA requesting their retrieval from Mumbai.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

Rana's extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The central government has appointed advocate Narender Mann as a Special Public Prosecutor to conduct the trials and other matters related to the NIA case. (ANI)

