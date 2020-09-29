Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday reported the biggest single-day spike of over 10,400 new COVID-19 cases and 136 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,92,911 and the toll to 8,777, the health department said.

The day also saw 6,628 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Also Read | Schools in Andhra Pradesh Will Re-Open From November 2, Says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Out of 10,453 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 4,868 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single-day spike was recorded on September 13 with 9,894 cases.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: Family of Deceased Girl, Bhim Army Workers Protest Outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

As of September 29 evening, cumulatively 5,92,911 COVID- 19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,777 deaths and 4,76,378 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 1,07,737 active cases, 1,06,922 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 815 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban topped the list in the number of deaths, accounting for 67 of the 136 deaths, followed by Hassan (10), Dakshina Kannada (9), Mysuru (7), Shivamogga (6), Koppal (5), Dharwad (4).

Belagavi, Chitradurga and Tuamkuru each reported three deaths, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Mandya and Udupi two each and Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Ramanagara and Vijayapura one each.

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru Urban again came out on top in the number of new cases with 4,868, while Hassan was next with 475, Mysuru 414, Dakshina Kannada 362, Shivamogga 347, Udupi 319, Ballari 313, Bengaluru Rural 305, Tumakuru 297, Davangere 288, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 2,28,437 infections, followed by Mysuru 33,954 and Ballari 31,420.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban was on top with 1,78,914, followed by Ballari 28,344 and Mysuru 26,471.

A total of 48,06,197 samples were tested so far, out of which 87,475 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Among the samples tested today 45,141 were Rapid Antigen Tests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)