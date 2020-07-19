Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as 1,412 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Bihar, informed the State Health Department on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 26,379.

"A total of 16,597 patients have been cured so far. The present number of active patients of COVID-19 is 9,602. The recovery percentage of corona patients in Bihar is 62.91," tweeted the health department.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

